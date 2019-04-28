KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms with heavy rain overnight

Scattered showers and storms will continue through the evening and will become more widespread after 9 p.m. Overnight storms will bring some very heavy rain with totals between 0.50" to 1.50". There is also the potential for some hail and gusty winds with these storms as well. Lows will be in the 50s.

The rain will end early Monday and the rest of the day will only see isolated chances for thunderstorms. Highs Monday will be in the upper 60s. More widespread, and potentially heavy, rain will move in late Monday and through the day on Tuesday. This could bring even more heavy rain with it as it moves through. There is also the chance for severe weather on Tuesday so this is something your KQ2 weather team will be keeping a very close eye on.

Eventually rain chances decrease Wednesday and Thursday with stray thunderstorms possible each day with highs in the mid 60s. For Thursday and into next weekend the weather quiets down as highs warm back into the 70s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android