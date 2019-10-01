** A Tornado Watch has been issued for Atchison (Mo.), Nodaway, Holt, Worth, counties from Tuesday afternoon through 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
**A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Atchison (Mo.), Nodaway, Holt, Andrew, Buchanan, Doniphan, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Daviess, DeKalb, and Atchison (Kan.) counties from Tuesday afternoon through 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.
By Tuesday evening, more widespread thunderstorm activity will begin moving in from the west. This will bring rounds of heavy rain and the threat for a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, gusty winds and hail are the main concerns but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.
As for rainfall, several rounds of moderate to heavy rain will move through overnight and lasting through the day on Wednesday. Much of the area could receive anywhere from 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts. Given the amount of rain we have seen the last several days, the flooding risk is high for rivers and streams.
Much cooler weather is on the horizon after the rain comes to an end Wednesday night. Temperatures are going to be in the 60s Thursday and Friday with dry conditions. More rain is expected by the weekend as another disturbance moves through.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Tornado Watch for part of the viewing area
- KQ2 Forecast: Tornado Watch until 9pm
- KQ2 Forecast: Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. for parts of the area
- KQ2 Forecast: Ice Storm Warnings in effect for parts of the KQ2 Viewing Area
- KQ2 Forecast: Freeze Warning for the KQTV viewing area
- KQ2 Forecast: Blizzard Warning in effect for entire KQ2 Viewing Area
- KQ2 Forecast: Parts of northwest Missouri under T-Storm watch
- KQ2 Forecast: Wind Chill Watch for the area
- Tornado Watch in Effect
- KQ2 Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of the area until 1 a.m.