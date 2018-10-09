KQ2 Forecast: Tornado Watch until 9pm

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9pm for the KQTV viewing area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over the afternoon hours and some of them could become severe. Stay with KQTV for further weather updates.

More rain is expected on Tuesday. With saturated soils already, flooding may become a large concern if more rain falls over the area. We also have the potential for seeing some strong to severe storms this afternoon into the evening hours. Something we will need to keep a very close eye on. Highs on Tuesday will be near average in the lower 70s.

Very cool but dry conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s. Another disturbance will bring more scattered rain chances Friday into Saturday.

