KQ2 Forecast: Tracking cold overnight temps, storms likely late Sunday

**Frost Advisory for Atchison (Mo.), Nodaway, Worth, Gentry and Harrison counties until 8 a.m. Sunday. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s could lead to some frost overnight. Cover your plants to protect them from damage or bring them inside, if you can.
After highs reached the mid 70s Saturday morning, temperatures have crashed into the 40s and 50s. This will allow temps to fall into the 30s overnight as winds eventually decrease.
An active weather pattern shaping up for the second half of the weekend and heading into next week. Rain chances will ramp up late Sunday into Monday. We could see a few heavier downpours overnight Sunday. Highs for the day will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
For next week, rain chances stick around Monday through Wednesday. With the best chance for rain coming Tuesday night. Highs during the time will be in the 60s Monday, 50s Tuesday, and then the 60s for Wednesday.
Beyond midweek, the weather quiets back down with seasonably cool air in place. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy heading into next weekend with highs in the 60s and lower 70s.
