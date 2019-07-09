KQ2 Forecast: Tracking thunderstorm chances for Tuesday

Tracking thunderstorm chances to begin the day on Tuesday and we could see a few storms linger throughout the afternoon as well. The Storm Prediction Center does have the area in a marginal risk for severe weather, that is a one on a scale out of five. Primary threats from these storms will be gusty winds and hail but there also exists a nonzero tornado risk. While overall severe weather chances are low, it is a good idea to stay weather aware throughout the day and stay with KQ2 for updates. The best chance for showers and storms Tuesday will be during the morning hours. Highs are going to be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

On Wednesday, a stray shower or storm is possible but most will likely stay dry. Highs are going to be in the upper 80s. Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s.

Building heat for the end of the week and into the weekend will be the main story moving forward. Expecting a dry and hot stretch of weather that will last into next week. Beginning Friday, temperatures should reach into the low to mid 90s for daytime highs with mostly sunny skies. Expect very similar conditions for Saturday and Sunday.

