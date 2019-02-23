KQ2 Forecast: Transitioning to snow overnight, drying out Sunday

**Blizzard Warning for Atchison County (MO) from 4 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday. Snowfall accumulations of 2-4 inches expected with wind gusts to 45 mph leading to dangerous travel conditions and low visibility.

**Winter Weather Advisory for Doniphan (KS), Holt, Nodaway, Andrew, Worth, Gentry and Harrison Counties from 4 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday. Snowfall accumulations of 1-2 inches expected with a light glaze of ice possible. Winds gusting to 45 mph will lead to blowing snow and dangerous travel conditions.

**Wind Advisory for the entire KQ2 viewing area from 6 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday. Strong winds sustained at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. This could lead to difficult travel conditions and isolated power outages.

Synopsis: A very strong and dynamic system will be moving through the area on Saturday bringing rain and snow to the area. As temperatures fall overnight, rain will transition to a mix and then to all snow overnight. Accumulations possible.

Precipitation: Rain will be transitioning to snow overnight likely around 7 p.m. in St. Joseph. Snow chances will remain until around midnight.

Accumulations: Most of the snowfall accumulations will be north and west of St. Joseph. For areas near Rock Port 2-4 inches is expected. North of 36 Highway could see 1-2 inches of snow and a light glazing of ice.

Visibility: When snow begins to fall, strong winds will lead to some significant blowing snow and will cause near whiteout conditions near Rock Port, that is why a Blizzard Warning is in effect there. For other areas, strong winds will lead to some blowing snow but not as significant as in Atchison County, MO.

Winds: Sustained winds of 25-35 mph is likely with gusts up 45 mph overnight and through Sunday morning. This will lead to difficult travel conditions for high profile vehicles and isolated power outages.

Summary: Travel will likely become treacherous beginning in the northwest and expanding to the southeast Saturday evening and overnight. Motorists are urged to use caution overnight.

Beyond this system the weather quiets down with a few precipitation chances next week with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

