KQ2 Forecast: Tricky forecast, Winter Weather Advisory posted

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until early Wednesday morning. Rain will transition to a wintry mix and then to all snow this evening. This will lead to slick roads across the area tonight and Wednesday morning.

This is an extremely difficult forecast as the timing of the transition to wintry weather is critical in seeing how much rain or snow falls from the sky. If we see a transition later, less snow. A transition earlier could mean more snow. As of this morning, computer models are suggesting that we could see a quicker transition to snow, making this a more impactful event but computer models will continue to battle this out so this is a highly variable forecast.

For timing, drizzle will continue through the morning hours and will likely turn into a more steady rain by afternoon. Temperatures are already above freezing across the region so there should not be any impacts through the early afternoon. As this system moves by, colder air will wrap in behind the system. Once that colder air moves in, temperatures will fall from the mid 30s to the upper 20s overnight. The question is how much precipitation will still be falling? Latest indications suggest that the rain will transition to a wintry mix and then to all snow late this afternoon and evening. Snow could fall for several hours before letting up overnight. If that is the case, a few inches of snow could accumulate.

Given the latest model trends, accumulations of 1-4 inches of snow is possible with the most falling northwest of St. Joseph. If the warmer air sticks around longer, less accumulations are possible and if the colder air moves in sooner, more accumulations are possible.

Either way, as cold air moves in overnight, any water that is on the roadways will likely freeze leading to slick roads overnight. Travel tonight should be done with an abundance of caution. Winds will also become an issue later in the day as they come from the northwest at 20-30 mph.

As this a very fluid situation, stay with KQ2 for continuous updates throughout the day.

Behind this system and for the rest of the week, there is the return of some sunshine with clouds. Temperatures will also be on the decline by the weekend in the middle 20s to lower 30s. We'll have a very slight chance of light snow by Saturday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android