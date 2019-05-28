KQ2 Forecast: Tuesday's severe threat upgraded to moderate risk

**Flash Flood Watch for Holt, Atchison (Mo.), Nodaway, Andrew, DeKalb, Worth, Gentry, Daviess, and Harrison counties until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

A widespread severe weather outbreak is probable on Today. Storms will begin to develop this afternoon and move through during the late afternoon and evening hours. Make sure your severe weather plans are in place and that you have ways to receive watch and warning information.

Tuesday morning the Storm Prediction Center upgraded our severe threat to a moderate risk, that is a four out of five on the SPC's risk categories. Right now, the best timing for severe weather will be during the afternoon and evening hours, 4-10 pm is the likely time frame. Large hail up to golf ball size, damaging winds up to 80 mph and a few tornadoes are looking to be the main threats. We also still have flooding concerns from the heavy rain events the last few days, which has made the soil saturated and caused standing water issues on roads and low lying areas. We will be keeping a very close eye on the forecast for Tuesday so stay tuned to KQ2 for more updates throughout the day.

We'll have very slight chances of rain for Wednesday and Thursday, but we will be dry for the most part. Mostly sunny skies on Friday before more rain chances once again return for the weekend. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s to lower 80s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android