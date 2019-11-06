KQ2 Forecast: Turning colder on Thursday

It'll be much cooler beyond Wednesday with highs only in the 30s for Thursday and 40s on Friday. Another brief warm-up is expected Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s. Not expecting any rain or snow chances throughout this time.

Sunday and into next week will see some very cold air settle in. Temperatures are going to be falling on Sunday as a strong cold front moves through. This will lead to highs in the 20s and 30s for Monday and through much of next week. Overnight lows likely in the teens.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android