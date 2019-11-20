Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Turning colder on Thursday

Wednesday's rain is associated with a cold front that will move through Thursday morning. Expect breezy winds overnight and into Thursday as well. This will also lead to cooling temperatures throughout the day with afternoon temperatures only in the 40s. Expect it to be a mostly cloudy day, too.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 3:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance at seeing some rain or snow Thursday night and Friday. It does appear most of this will miss us to the south and we are not expecting any accumulation. Highs Friday are in the 40s. Some nicer weather expected for the weekend with sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Looks like the next chance at widespread precipitation will be early next week.

