KQ2 Forecast: Turning colder on Wednesday

On Wednesday we will see more sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A cold front will move into the area on Wednesday afternoon bring us some colder air with it.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 3:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Another foggy start this Tuesday morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. With the fog around we managed to reach into the upper 30's and lower 40's. There is a slight chance for some precipitation late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday we will see more sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A cold front will move into the area on Wednesday afternoon bring us some colder air with it. We will stay on the cold side for the latter part of the work week as we see another blast of cold air as we head into the weekend.

