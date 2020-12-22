Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Turning colder on Wednesday

A warming trend is expected for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas for the first half of the week. Highs will make it into the upper 50s by Tuesday. Winds will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a breezy Wednesday. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a cold Christmas Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into Christmas Day.

Posted: Dec 22, 2020 4:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A warming trend is expected for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas for the first half of the week. Highs will make it into the upper 50s by Tuesday.
Winds will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a breezy Wednesday. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a cold Christmas Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into Christmas Day.
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
A warming trend is expected for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas for the first half of the week. Highs will make it into the upper 50s by Tuesday. Winds will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a breezy Wednesday. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a miserably cold Christmas Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into Christmas Day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories