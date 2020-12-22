A warming trend is expected for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas for the first half of the week. Highs will make it into the upper 50s by Tuesday.
Winds will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a breezy Wednesday. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a cold Christmas Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into Christmas Day.
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
A warming trend is expected for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas for the first half of the week. Highs will make it into the upper 50s by Tuesday. Winds will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a breezy Wednesday. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a cold Christmas Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into Christmas Day.
A warming trend is expected for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas for the first half of the week. Highs will make it into the upper 50s by Tuesday.
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Turning colder on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Turning colder on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Turning colder on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Turning colder on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Colder this weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: A colder Thursday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A colder Friday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Turning cooler on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy and colder on Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: Much colder day expected today