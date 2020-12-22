KQ2 Forecast: Turning colder on Wednesday

A warming trend is expected for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas for the first half of the week. Highs will make it into the upper 50s by Tuesday.

Winds will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a breezy Wednesday. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a cold Christmas Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into Christmas Day.

