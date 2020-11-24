Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Turning cooler on Wednesday

Rain chances continued on Tuesday afternoon for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Shower chances continue throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Wednesday we will see cooler temperatures across the area with highs only in the lower 40's. Temperatures will be on the mild side in the 40s and 50s into the later half of the week.

Posted: Nov 24, 2020 3:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Rain chances continued on Tuesday afternoon for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Shower chances continue throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Wednesday we will see cooler temperatures across the area with highs only in the lower 40's. Temperatures will be on the mild side in the 40s and 50s into the later half of the week.
Thanksgiving looks to be dry and sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s.
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 49°
Fairfax
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 47°
Rain chances continued on Tuesday afternoon for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Shower chances continue throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Wednesday we will see cooler temperatures across the area with highs only in the lower 40's. Temperatures will be on the mild side in the 40s and 50s into the later half of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories