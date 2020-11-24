KQ2 Forecast: Turning cooler on Wednesday

Rain chances continued on Tuesday afternoon for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Shower chances continue throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Wednesday we will see cooler temperatures across the area with highs only in the lower 40's. Temperatures will be on the mild side in the 40s and 50s into the later half of the week.
Thanksgiving looks to be dry and sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s.
