KQ2 Forecast: Typical July weather this week

Mother Nature will not be throwing any tricks at us this week as the weather the next several days appears to be very typical for this time of year.
Heading back to work on this Monday with some sunshine to start the day. Will likely see a few clouds throughout the day. Cannot rule out an isolated shower during the afternoon hours as high temperatures get into the upper 80s.
More rain chances are in the forecast for Tuesday as a disturbance moves through. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Building heat will be the story for the end of the week with quiet weather conditions. Skies should stay mostly sunny Wednesday through Sunday with temperatures getting back into the lower 90s.
