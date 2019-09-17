Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Unusual September weather continues

Starting the day off on this Tuesday with mild temperatures once again. This unusual September weather pattern will bring well above average temperatures for today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s. Expecting a few morning clouds and some sunshine throughout the day.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 4:20 AM
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 4:20 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

This pattern begins to break down on Wednesday with slightly cooler temperatures and the chance for a stray storm in the afternoon. Highs Wednesday are going to be in the upper 80s. Beyond Wednesday, rain chances are in the forecast with cooler, but still above average temperatures.

Isolated to scattered rain chances are in the forecast Thursday and through the weekend as a series of disturbances work their way through the area. Not expecting an all day rain but there is the chance we could see some rain each day. As for temperatures, they will be cooling down into the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday and then upper 70s for the weekend.

Saint Joseph
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
