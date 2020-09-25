KQ2 Forecast: Warm and breezy on Saturday

Sunshine continues tomorrow as temperatures continue to warm up into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will be a little breezy tomorrow coming out of the south around 10-15 mph with wind gusts in the 20 mph range.
A cold front will push through on Sunday bringing some cooler temperatures. We could also see a few showers Sunday afternoon due to the front. Fall like temperatures return next week with highs in the mid 60s.
