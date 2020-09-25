Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Warm and breezy on Saturday

Sunshine continues tomorrow as temperatures continue to warm up into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will be a little breezy tomorrow coming out of the south around 10-15 mph with wind gusts in the 20 mph range.

Posted: Sep 25, 2020 5:37 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A cold front will push through on Sunday bringing some cooler temperatures. We could also see a few showers Sunday afternoon due to the front. Fall like temperatures return next week with highs in the mid 60s.

Saint Joseph
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 89°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Fairfax
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
