KQ2 Forecast: Warm and humid Wednesday

A warm and humid set up across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for the next few days. The region could see a few strong storms and heavy rainfall as we head into Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.



The remainder of the week will be marked with continual shower and thunderstorm chances.



