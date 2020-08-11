Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Warm and humid Wednesday

A warm and humid set up across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for the next few days. The region could see a few strong storms and heavy rainfall as we head into Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.

Posted: Aug 11, 2020 3:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

The remainder of the week will be marked with continual shower and thunderstorm chances.


Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
