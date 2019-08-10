KQ2 Forecast: Warm and humid to start the weekend

It's the last weekend of summer for many across the area and the weather is looking warm and humid with some rain chances in the forecast as well.

For Saturday, it will be a mostly cloudy day but we could see a few peaks of sunshine during the afternoon. A stray shower also possible, mainly to the southeast of St. Joseph. Temperatures and what it feels like outside will be the main stories for today. Air temperatures will get into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees but with high humidity, it will feel like it's closer to 100 degrees. So if you are going to be outside today, make sure you are drinking plenty of water.

Late tonight into Sunday morning is when the next chance for widespread rainfall is expected. This will set up an active period of weather going into Monday with additional rain chances through Monday night. Temperatures during this time will be very warm in the lower 90s with high humidity. Tuesday and for the rest of the week, the weather will quiet down. Expect dry conditions with temperatures in the 80s.

