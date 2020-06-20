Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Warm and storm chances Father's Day

Temperatures warming into the low 90s Sunday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Severe storms are possible Sunday evening and overnight and again Monday evening.

Posted: Jun 20, 2020 9:40 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Temperatures warming into the low 90s Sunday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Severe storms are possible Sunday evening and overnight and again Monday evening.

Tuesday through Wednesday look cooler and less active as higher surface pressures move into the area. Wednesday night into Thursday morning rain and thunderstorms chances will return.

Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
