KQ2 Forecast: Warm and storm chances Father's Day

Temperatures warming into the low 90s Sunday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Severe storms are possible Sunday evening and overnight and again Monday evening.

Tuesday through Wednesday look cooler and less active as higher surface pressures move into the area. Wednesday night into Thursday morning rain and thunderstorms chances will return.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android