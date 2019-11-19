KQ2 Forecast: Warm and sunny day on the way

It's been 10 days since St. Joseph saw a high temperature in the 60s and it looks like we will climb into the lower 60s this afternoon and once again on Wednesday.

Tuesday's forecast is great with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. On Wednesday, clouds will build in from the west as a stronger system approaches the area. We will see afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.

Widespread rain, and maybe a rumble of thunder, is then likely beginning Wednesday evening and lasting through the night. Some places could see around 0.50" of rainfall. This rain will come to an end by Thursday morning. The rest of the day we will be cloudy and it will be much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

We'll remain in the mid 40s Friday. There's a low chance for a rain/snow mix Friday as a weak disturbance pushes through. Next weekend is looking to be once again very nice with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the 50s.

