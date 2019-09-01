KQ2 Forecast: Warm and sunny for Labor Day

Temperatures are on the rise in the coming days as we wrap up the unofficial end to Summer this weekend. For your Sunday night, quiet weather with a few clouds. Some fog is likely to develop towards morning. Temperatures are going to drop into the 60s.
For Labor Day on Monday skies will be mostly sunny and it'll be very warm. Temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s. For Tuesday, even warmer. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with mostly sunny skies.
A cold front will move through Tuesday night and could bring a stray shower or storm to the area. Temperatures crash behind the front and will be back into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Beyond that, the weather stays mostly quiet and it won't be until next weekend for the next chance for rain.
