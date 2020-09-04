Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Warm and sunny for Labor Day weekend

Posted: Sep 4, 2020 5:27 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

After a mild and sunny day temperatures are set to warm up back into the 90s for your holiday weekend. Most of the weekend will remain dry, but a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will arrive late Monday evening as a cold front approaches our area. This will keep temperatures slightly cooler on Monday.

Much cooler conditions are on the way for next week with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Several chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue through the middle of next week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Warmer air will move into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. Temperatures will continue to be normal for much of the rest of the week.
