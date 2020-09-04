KQ2 Forecast: Warm and sunny for Labor Day weekend

After a mild and sunny day temperatures are set to warm up back into the 90s for your holiday weekend. Most of the weekend will remain dry, but a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will arrive late Monday evening as a cold front approaches our area. This will keep temperatures slightly cooler on Monday.

Much cooler conditions are on the way for next week with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Several chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue through the middle of next week.

