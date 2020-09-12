Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Warm and sunny on Sunday

Sunshine continues tomorrow with temperatures staying slightly below average. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Posted: Sep 12, 2020 10:29 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Sunshine continues tomorrow with temperatures staying slightly below average. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Quiet weather conditions will continue through the beginning of the work week. Highs will stay slightly below average in the upper 70s and lower 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s on Friday with continued rain chances and breezy winds. The weekend looks to be drying out and we will start to warm back up into the 70s and 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories