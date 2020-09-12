KQ2 Forecast: Warm and sunny on Sunday

Sunshine continues tomorrow with temperatures staying slightly below average. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Quiet weather conditions will continue through the beginning of the work week. Highs will stay slightly below average in the upper 70s and lower 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android