KQ2 Forecast: Warm and sunny on Sunday

Above average temperatures are set to continue tomorrow with highs in the lower 90s. Tomorrow the humidity will stay on the lower side, so the heat index should feel very close to the air temperatures.

Posted: Jun 12, 2021 9:23 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Humidity will start to build on Monday as sunshine continues. Temperatures look to stay above average in the 90s for most of the work week with very minimal rain chances. Temperatures will cool down into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend.

St. Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 68°
Atchison
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
