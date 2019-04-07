KQ2 Forecast: Warm and sunny to start the work week

After a few thunderstorms Sunday evening, skies have cleared and will stay clear throughout the night. Temperatures by Monday morning will be in the upper 40s.

Will be hard to beat Monday's forecast as it will be a warm and sunny day. Highs by the afternoon will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, too but with more clouds. Highs both days will be in the lower 70s.

A strong storm system will be in the area late Wednesday bringing rain chances Wednesday night into Thursday. This system will be bringing some gusty winds with it as well. A strong cold front will be moving through with this system so temperatures will cool back down into the 50s by Thursday. Temperatures will stay cool heading into next weekend.