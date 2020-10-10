KQ2 Forecast: Warm and windy on Sunday

Temperatures will be back up into the mid 80s tomorrow with mostly sunny skies for a good portion of the day. It will be pretty windy at times tomorrow with winds out of the south at round 15-30 mph. A strong cold front will sweep through the area tomorrow night, and could bring a few showers and thunderstorms across the area.

The cold front will cool temperatures down to around average for the beginning of next week. Sunshine continues for most of next week with temperatures gradually warming through Wednesday. Another cold front will pass through cooling temperatures down into the 60s for the end of the week.

