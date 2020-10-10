Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Warm and windy on Sunday

Temperatures will be back up into the mid 80s tomorrow with mostly sunny skies for a good portion of the day. It will be pretty windy at times tomorrow with winds out of the south at round 15-30 mph. A strong cold front will sweep through the area tomorrow night, and could bring a few showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Posted: Oct 10, 2020 10:41 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

The cold front will cool temperatures down to around average for the beginning of next week. Sunshine continues for most of next week with temperatures gradually warming through Wednesday. Another cold front will pass through cooling temperatures down into the 60s for the end of the week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Savannah
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
A very warm Friday with lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and again it allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Saturday and Sunday look to be windy and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Next week we will be cooler but we still have a sunny and dry forecast with temperatures right about the average.
