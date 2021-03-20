KQ2 Forecast: Warm and windy on Sunday

Temperatures will stay mild overnight with lows only dropping into the mid 40s. Winds will remain a bit breezy overnight with winds gusts up to 20 mph, but winds will pick up even further on Sunday. Wind gusts will be pushing 35 mph from the south tomorrow helping temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. We will have a few passing clouds on Sunday, especially during the morning hours but overall it looks like most of the day will be sunny.

Rain chances return on Monday and Tuesday with the possibility for a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will stay slightly above average in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Conditions look to dry out for the second half of next week with temperatures remaining slightly above average.

