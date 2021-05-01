KQ2 Forecast: Warm conditions continue

Today we had a another sunny, summer-like day with temperatures warming into the lower 80s. Temperatures will stay on the warm side into the end of the weekend with highs in upper 70s and lower 80s on Sunday. Clouds will start to move in overnight and build into Sunday.

Rain chances will start to increase Sunday evening and continue through the beginning of the work week. A cold front will move through next week cooling temperatures back into the 60s. After Tuesday, we will start to dry up and the sun will stick around for the remainder of the week.



