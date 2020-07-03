Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Warm conditions continue today

Warm temperatures are set to continue today as more sunshine starts to peek through the clouds. This afternoon we could see a few quick pop up showers but overall today will remain mostly dry.

Posted: Jul 3, 2020 7:18 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

This holiday weekend looks to also remain mostly dry and warm. There are a few chances for pop up showers but overall most will remain dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with the heat index making things feel slightly warm in the afternoon.

Tuesday we had overcast skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we cleared out across the area. We will see a few more clouds late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
