KQ2 Forecast: Warm conditions continue today

Warm above average temperatures are set to continue today as highs reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Mostly sunny skies will continue across the area with a little bit of a breezy wind out of the south east.

Posted: Jun 17, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Highs in the 90s continue on Thursday as a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms returns Thursday evening. Off and on shower and t-storm chances will continue on Friday into the weekend.

Highs in the 90s continue on Thursday as a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms returns Thursday evening. Off and on shower and t-storm chances will continue on Friday into the weekend.

Saint Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
The weather for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas continues to look much the same from day-to-day. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s through much of the work week. We'll be watching dew points carefully because if they spike we could see heat index readings jump.
