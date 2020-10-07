Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Warm forecast for the rest of the week

A warm start to your Wednesday and lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Thursday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.

Posted: Oct 7, 2020 3:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A warm start to your Wednesday and lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's.
Thursday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.

Saint Joseph
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 84°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 86°
