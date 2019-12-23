KQ2 Forecast: A warm first week of winter

Today was another warm one. The first official day of winter was on Saturday and yet we are seeing highs in the upper 50s and possibly some 60s for most of this week. Today's highs were in the mid to upper 50s and tonight lows will only get down into the lower to middle 30s.
There is a slight chance for some spotty showers over the next few days but the we dry out until the end of the week. Highs will be in the 50s through Christmas day and will continue to climb through the end of the week. Temperatures won't start to cool down until next weekend. A front is expected to push through, cool us off and bring some cooler air our way.
