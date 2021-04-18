Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Warm start to the week

We ended the weekend with pleasant weather today with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Tomorrow looks to be sunny as well with highs reaching the mid 50s. Another cold front is headed our way Monday evening and that will bring us a chance for rain and possibly some snow into Tuesday morning as the colder air surges into our area. After the cold front moves in on Tuesday, the high temperatures for the area will stay in the 50s and reach the 60s by the end of the week.

Posted: Apr 18, 2021 9:03 PM
Updated: Apr 18, 2021 9:08 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

St. Joseph
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
St. Joseph
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
Falls City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
