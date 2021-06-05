Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Warm start to the weekend

Today was another warm and sunny day with highs in the upper 80s. Tonight we will cool off into the mid 60s with some clouds moving into the area. Sunshine and warm summer-like temperatures will continue through the rest of this weekend with highs in the mid 80s tomorrow. There is a chance for scattered thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon, although most of the area will stay dry. More rain chances are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, and we will start off the week above average temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Posted: Jun 5, 2021 8:52 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

St. Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Warm temperatures are set to continue this week with highs slightly above average today in the mid to upper 80s. Most of today will be sunny and dry, but a few isolated showers could develop east of about I-35 this afternoon. Warm and sunny conditions will continue on Tuesday with another chance for a few isolated showers during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm into the 90s on Wednesday and continue through the weekend. Conditions look to stay mostly dry through the rest of the work week into the weekend with mostly sunny skies.
