KQ2 Forecast: Warm start to the weekend

Today was another warm and sunny day with highs in the upper 80s. Tonight we will cool off into the mid 60s with some clouds moving into the area.

Sunshine and warm summer-like temperatures will continue through the rest of this weekend with highs in the mid 80s tomorrow. There is a chance for scattered thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon, although most of the area will stay dry. More rain chances are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, and we will start off the week above average temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

