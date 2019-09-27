KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures Friday with storms likely late in the day

The overall weather set-up for Friday and into the weekend is complicated and could lead to several rounds of thunderstorms moving through beginning late Friday and going through the weekend.
For today, we will start the day with mild temperatures and dry conditions but going through the day, the chances for rain and storms increases. During the afternoon, there could be a few spotty storms along and north of Highway 36. These are not expected to be strong but could produce some brief heavy rain. Highs this afternoon are going to be in the low to mid 80s.
Later this evening and overnight, more widespread storm activity will likely move through. These storms could be strong to severe with hail and wind being the main concerns. We could also see some very heavy rain with overnight storms as well. This is something we will be keeping a close eye on.
On Saturday, scattered thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and once again some of these could be on the strong-side. The best chance for severe weather on Saturday will be along and south of Highway 36. Could see all modes of severe weather on Saturday but this is a highly variable forecast that will be fine-tuned in the next 24 hours. Highs Saturday are going to be in the 70s.
We will catch a break from the active weather on Monday before more storm chances return to the forecast Tuesday through much of next week. One thing to keep an eye on is the possibility of seeing some of the coolest weather of the season so far by the end of next week.
