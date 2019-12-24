Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures continue

The first official day of winter was on Saturday and yet we are seeing highs in the upper 50s and possibly some 60s for most of this week. Today's highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a southerly wind and partly sunny skies.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 7:22 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Highs will be in the 50s and 60s through Christmas day and will continue to climb through the end of the week. Temperatures won't start to cool down until the weekend. A front is expected to push through, cool us off and bring some cooler air our way. This system could give us some rain Friday evening into Saturday and possibly trailing into Sunday morning.

There is a slight chance for some spotty showers over the next few days but the we dry out until the end of the week. Highs will be in the 50s through Christmas day and will continue to climb through the end of the week. Temperatures won't start to cool down until next weekend. A front is expected to push through, cool us off and bring some cooler air our way.
