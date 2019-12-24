The first official day of winter was on Saturday and yet we are seeing highs in the upper 50s and possibly some 60s for most of this week. Today's highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a southerly wind and partly sunny skies.
Highs will be in the 50s and 60s through Christmas day and will continue to climb through the end of the week. Temperatures won't start to cool down until the weekend. A front is expected to push through, cool us off and bring some cooler air our way. This system could give us some rain Friday evening into Saturday and possibly trailing into Sunday morning.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures continue
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperature swings continue
- KQ2 Forecast: Varying temperatures continue
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures continue to warm up on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures are warming back up
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures return this week
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures warm up on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures warming up on Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: Mild temperatures continue on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Slight warm-up continues