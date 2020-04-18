KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures continue

Warming trend continues for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A weak front is moving through the area that will lead to a slight chance for rain Sunday into Monday. No noteworthy precipitation amounts are expected with this system. Middle of the weak a stronger system will move in bringing with it better chances for rain and the potential for a thunderstorm Wednesday.

Temperatures continue to hold steady throughout the next seven days with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

