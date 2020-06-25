Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures continue Friday

A few rain showers across the area this morning but things quickly cleared out and sunshine returned. Tonight temperatures will drop into the 70s as skies remain clear.

Posted: Jun 25, 2020 5:36 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Warm conditions continue tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The first half of the day will remain dry with a chance and rain and thunderstorms increasing through the afternoon and the evening. Some thunderstorms could be on the strong side.

Saint Joseph
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Savannah
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Cameron
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Fairfax
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
A beautiful day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area and temperatures will be below normal for much of your Tuesday and Tuesday night.
