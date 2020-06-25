KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures continue Friday

A few rain showers across the area this morning but things quickly cleared out and sunshine returned. Tonight temperatures will drop into the 70s as skies remain clear.

Warm conditions continue tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The first half of the day will remain dry with a chance and rain and thunderstorms increasing through the afternoon and the evening. Some thunderstorms could be on the strong side.

