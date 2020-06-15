KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures continue Tuesday

It was another warm and mostly sunny day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. This evening we will have clear skies as temperatures fall into the lower 70s and upper 60s.

More sunshine and warm temperatures return Tuesday as highs reach the lower 90s again. Similar conditions will continue though the first half of the week before rain chances return Thursday night.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android