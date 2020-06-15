Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures continue Tuesday

It was another warm and mostly sunny day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. This evening we will have clear skies as temperatures fall into the lower 70s and upper 60s.

Posted: Jun 15, 2020 5:39 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

More sunshine and warm temperatures return Tuesday as highs reach the lower 90s again. Similar conditions will continue though the first half of the week before rain chances return Thursday night.

Saint Joseph
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
The weather for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas continues to look much the same from day-to-day. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s through much of the work week. We'll be watching dew points carefully because if they spike we could see heat index readings jump.
