KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures continue today

Today temperatures will remain above averages in the middle to upper 60s. However, more cloud cover will be present today as well as a chance for a stay shower or two especially during the afternoon. More rain will move in on Friday as a cold front start to move in. This could bring a few rumbles of thunder as well. Today temperatures will remain above averages in the middle to upper 60s. However, more cloud cover will be present today as well as a chance for a stay shower or two especially during the afternoon. More rain will move in on Friday as a cold front starts to move in. This could bring a few rumbles of thunder as well.

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 7:00 AM
Updated: Apr 2, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures on Friday will be significantly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures will remain cool on Saturday but then will start to warm up on Sunday.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 57°
