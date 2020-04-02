KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures continue today

Today temperatures will remain above averages in the middle to upper 60s. However, more cloud cover will be present today as well as a chance for a stay shower or two especially during the afternoon. More rain will move in on Friday as a cold front starts to move in. This could bring a few rumbles of thunder as well.

Temperatures on Friday will be significantly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures will remain cool on Saturday but then will start to warm up on Sunday.

