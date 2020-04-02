Today temperatures will remain above averages in the middle to upper 60s. However, more cloud cover will be present today as well as a chance for a stay shower or two especially during the afternoon. More rain will move in on Friday as a cold front starts to move in. This could bring a few rumbles of thunder as well.
Temperatures on Friday will be significantly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures will remain cool on Saturday but then will start to warm up on Sunday.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures continue today
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures continue today
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures continue
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures continue today
- KQ2 Forecast: Cold temperatures continue today
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler temperatures continue today
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperature swings continue
- KQ2 Forecast: Varying temperatures continue
- KQ2 Forecast: Heat continues today
- KQ2 Forecast: Strong storms possible today with very warm temperatures