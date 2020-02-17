Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures continue today

Warm temperatures will continue today while highs are in the upper 40s to lower 50s across the area. Light rain showers will move in through the morning hours giving us the chance for a few pop up showers. Things will then dry out for the rest of the day.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Cooler temperatures move back in on Tuesday and continue through middle part of the work week with highs in the 30s returning. Things will again start to warm up towards the weekend with the 50s returning for Saturday and Sunday.

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain showers continue through the morning and early afternoon on Monday. Once they pass, our winds shift back to the north and pick up speed. Afternoon wind gusts could top 25 mph. The winds will usher in cooler temperatures for the first half of the work week, with highs in the middle to upper 30s through Thursday. Then the weekend will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s.
