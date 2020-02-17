KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures continue today

Warm temperatures will continue today while highs are in the upper 40s to lower 50s across the area. Light rain showers will move in through the morning hours giving us the chance for a few pop up showers. Things will then dry out for the rest of the day.
Cooler temperatures move back in on Tuesday and continue through middle part of the work week with highs in the 30s returning. Things will again start to warm up towards the weekend with the 50s returning for Saturday and Sunday.
