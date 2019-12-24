KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures remain through Christmas

Not only was Tuesday another warmer than average day in December but this one was record breaking. Today's high in St. Joesph was 61 and the record for today was 60 set back in 1955. Across the rest of the area highs were in the mid to upper 50s for those in the northern counties and in the lower 60s for those further south. Santa might have to shed a few layers as he comes through the area tonight because our lows will only be in the mid 40s.

Wednesday will be even warmer than today, most everyone will make it into the 60s for highs. It still looks like we will be seeing a front pass through on Thursday. That's when are cool down will start and highs will drop down to the 50s and then 40s later in the week. Chances of precipitation increase Friday through Sunday.

