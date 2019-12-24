Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures remain through Christmas

Wednesday will be even warmer than today, most everyone will make it into the 60s for highs. It still looks like we will be seeing a front pass through on Thursday. That's when are cool down will start and highs will drop down to the 50s and then 40s later in the week. Chances of precipitation increase Friday through Sunday.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 4:07 PM
Posted By: Madison Gordon

Not only was Tuesday another warmer than average day in December but this one was record breaking. Today's high in St. Joesph was 61 and the record for today was 60 set back in 1955. Across the rest of the area highs were in the mid to upper 50s for those in the northern counties and in the lower 60s for those further south. Santa might have to shed a few layers as he comes through the area tonight because our lows will only be in the mid 40s.

Wednesday will be even warmer than today, most everyone will make it into the 60s for highs. It still looks like we will be seeing a front pass through on Thursday. That's when are cool down will start and highs will drop down to the 50s and then 40s later in the week. Chances of precipitation increase Friday through Sunday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Wednesday will be even warmer than today, most everyone will make it into the 60s for highs. It still looks like we will be seeing a front pass through on Thursday. That's when are cool down will start and highs will drop down to the 50s and then 40s later in the week. Chances of precipitation increase Friday through Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories