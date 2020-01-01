KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures return for the new year



If you have enjoyed the sunshine yesterday, you're in luck because skies will remain clear through today with highs in the mid to lower 50s. While temperatures will be warm, the wind will continue to be strong with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

On Thursday a front will move in and bring us a chance of evening rain showers. The system is tracking south of here, so the majority of the rain will remain south of the viewing area with the chance for spotty rain showers around our us. There is also a small possibility for some flurries Friday Morning as the system moves out of the area.

