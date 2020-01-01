Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures return for the new year

If you have enjoyed the sunshine yesterday, you're in luck because skies will remain clear through today with highs in the mid to lower 50s. While temperatures will be warm, the wind will continue to be strong with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


On Thursday a front will move in and bring us a chance of evening rain showers. The system is tracking south of here, so the majority of the rain will remain south of the viewing area with the chance for spotty rain showers around our us. There is also a small possibility for some flurries Friday Morning as the system moves out of the area.

If you have enjoyed the sunshine today, you're in luck because skies will remain clear through Wednesday. Highs will rise into the lower 50s closer to Kansas City and highs will be in the middle to upper 40s to the north of St. Joesph. The main concern for your New Year's Day forecast are the winds. Wind gusts will be picking back up on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. Gusts could be greater than 30 mph by Wednesday evening. On Thursday the front will move in and bring some evening rain showers that may linger and become snow flurries by Friday morning.
