If you have enjoyed the sunshine yesterday, you're in luck because skies will remain clear through today with highs in the mid to lower 50s. While temperatures will be warm, the wind will continue to be strong with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
On Thursday a front will move in and bring us a chance of evening rain showers. The system is tracking south of here, so the majority of the rain will remain south of the viewing area with the chance for spotty rain showers around our us. There is also a small possibility for some flurries Friday Morning as the system moves out of the area.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures return this week
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures continue
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures return for the new year
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures are warming back up
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures warm up on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures warming up on Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures remain through Christmas
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures return this weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Varying temperatures continue