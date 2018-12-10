Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures return this week

Not expecting much in the way of any rain or snow chances for the start of the workweek with lots of sunshine. Monday will be cold and below average with highs in the upper 30s. Above average & warmer temperatures returns on Tuesday as we make a run towards 50 degrees. Wednesday will be slightly cooler but near average with highs in the lower 40s.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 2:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A lot of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. With that sunshine we saw temperatures warm up into the upper 30's and lower 40's.

We will be watching Thursday for the potential for some rain or snow but latest model trends have kept this system to our south and east so it does look like we will end the workweek dry. Highs are expected to be in the lower to middle 40s Thursday through the weekend with mostly sunny skies.

Saint Joseph
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
