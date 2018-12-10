KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures return this week

A lot of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. With that sunshine we saw temperatures warm up into the upper 30's and lower 40's.

Not expecting much in the way of any rain or snow chances for the start of the workweek with lots of sunshine. Monday will be cold and below average with highs in the upper 30s. Above average & warmer temperatures returns on Tuesday as we make a run towards 50 degrees. Wednesday will be slightly cooler but near average with highs in the lower 40s.

We will be watching Thursday for the potential for some rain or snow but latest model trends have kept this system to our south and east so it does look like we will end the workweek dry. Highs are expected to be in the lower to middle 40s Thursday through the weekend with mostly sunny skies.

