KQ2 Forecast: Warm today, Winter Storm Warning for tomorrow

**A Winter Storm Warning is now effect for the entire KQ2 viewing area from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Today will be the calm before the storm and will actually be a very nice day. Will see increasing clouds but temperatures will be mild, in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Overnight, rain/snow will move in after midnight.

A strong winter storm is expected to impact the entire area beginning early Sunday. An area of low pressure is forecast to move through central Missouri and will be strengthening as it does so. Rain will happen first beginning after 1 a.m. Sunday. We will quickly changeover to snow before sunrise. Snow could be heavy at times. Winds will also be a major issue, coming from the NNW at 20-30 mph with gusts near 45 mph. This will lead to blowing snow and very low visibility, possibly white out conditions. The snow should move out by early afternoon. Travel is highly discouraged on Sunday so try to adjust travel times if returning home from Thanksgiving.

As for accumulations, computer models have shifted back south this morning, meaning more snow for the area. Total storm accumulations will be likely in the 3-6 inch range for St. Joseph, with 4-8 inches to the north. These numbers could change so stay with KQ2 for more updates.

Behind this system, we stay cool and dry out until more precipitation chances return Thursday.

