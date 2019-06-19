KQ2 Forecast: Warm-up begins Thursday

Temperatures will warm up in a big way beginning Thursday with temperatures really heating up for Friday and Saturday. Tonight though spotty showers will come to an end. There could be some patchy fog in the morning as well. Lows are in the lower 60s.

The heat building into the area will begin Thursday leading to the warmest days in weeks for Friday and Saturday. Highs on Thursday are in the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. Friday and Saturday should top out in the lower 90s with a slight chance for thunderstorms Friday and a better chance late Saturday.

For Sunday, thunderstorms remain in the forecast with temperatures slightly cooler in the mid 80s. Into next week, the weather quiets down with partly cloudy skies Monday through Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

