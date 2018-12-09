The main story for this upcoming week will be the warming temperatures that will continue through midweek. For tonight, another cold night is expected. Lows will be in the teens. There could be a little bit of patchy fog towards Monday morning but skies will be mostly clear.
Not expecting much in the way of any rain or snow chances for the start of the week with partly cloudy skies each day. Monday will be cold with highs in the 30s. Warmer weather returns on Tuesday as we make a run towards 50 degrees. Wednesday will be slightly cooler with highs in the 40s.
We have been watching Thursday for the potential for some rain or snow but latest model trends have kept this system to our south and east so it does look like we will end the week dry. Highs are expected to be in the 40s Thursday through next weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm-up coming this week
- KQ2 Forecast: Warming trend begins
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm end to the week
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures are warming back up
- KQ2 Forecast: Staying quiet and warming up
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm & humid for the weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm and windy Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm up begins Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Slight warm-up continues