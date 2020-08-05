Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Warm up continues on Thursday

A high pressure system is starting to move away from northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. This has given the region beautiful fall-like temperatures. Partly sunny skies, highs in the 70s and mild dew points are anticipated through Wednesday night.

Posted: Aug 5, 2020 3:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A high pressure system is starting to move away from northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. This has given the region beautiful fall-like temperatures. Partly sunny skies, highs in the 70s and mild dew points are anticipated through Wednesday night.


Summer weather will return Thursday. The pattern change will mean the chance for storms Thursday night and each night into the weekend.


MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 77°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 77°
A high pressure system is starting to move away from northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. This has given the region beautiful fall-like temperatures. Partly sunny skies, highs in the 70s and mild dew points are anticipated through Wednesday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories