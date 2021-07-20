KQ2 Forecast: Warm up continues on Wednesday



Temperatures are set to continue to warm with highs making a run for the 90s on Wednesday. The heat index will likely be around 91-92. Overall Wednesday will be a sunny and dry day but we will have a few passing clouds during the afternoon hours.

The heat and humidity will continue to build on Thursday with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s. Heat index values will likely top the triple digits starting Friday and lasting through the beginning of next week. Rain chances look very minimal over the next week, but a few isolated showers will be possible on Monday.

