KQ2 Forecast: Warm up continues today

Temperatures will continue to warm today with highs in the mid 80s. The heat index will make it feel more like the lower 90s later this afternoon. Today we will have another slight chance to see some rain, but most will remain south of here.

Temperatures will continue to heat up this weekend with highs back in the low 90s and the heat index around 100. We will have a few slight chances for rain in the early morning hours Saturday and Sunday, but overall the weekend will be dry and sunny with a breezy wind from the south.

